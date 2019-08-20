40 bouts decided in I-Day dangal

LAHORE: Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) organized a dangal in which forty bouts were decided here at PSB coaching centre. The event was organized as a part of celebrations of Independence Day under the vision of PM Imran Khan to promote traditional sports. Secretary, Pakistan Wrestling Federation, Arshad Sattar and deputy director general, finance, Pakistan Sports Board, Raja Ghazanfar were the guests of honour on the occasion and gave away the prizes.