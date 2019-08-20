Ex-Olympian goalkeeper Zakir dies

ISLAMABAD: The 1968 Mexico Olympic winning team goalkeeper Zakir Hussain breathed his last in Wah Cantt following protracted illness. He was 90. Zakir also kept the bar for Pakistan during 1956 Melbourne Olympics and returned with gold medals from 1958 Tokyo and 1962 Jakarta Asian Games. The deceased left behind two sons and three daughters. Zakir was later buried ay home town graveyard.

APP adds: President Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Secretary Asif Bajwa and the entire PHF family have expressed their deepest sympathies on the sad demise of Zakir Hussain. The PHF officials prayed to Allah Almighty that the departed soul may rest in eternal peace. “May Allah Almighty grant the bereaved family member courage and strength to bear this huge loss with fortitude,” they said in a condolence message here.