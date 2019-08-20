close
Tue Aug 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 20, 2019

UCP excel in Inter-Varsity Cycling

Sports

August 20, 2019

LAHORE: University of Central Punjab (UCP) won three gold medals in HEC Inter-University Cycling Championship at the Lahore Velodrome. On the first day of the championship UCP won four gold medals. In all eight universities from all over the Pakistan are taking part in this event. The chief guest of the opening ceremony was Idris Haider Khawaja, President Pakistan Cycling Federation.

Results: 1km Time Trial: M Maqsood of UCP first; Saim Hayat of PU second;

Sohaib of Superior University third.

4km Individual Pursuit: M Maqsood of UCP first; Saim Hayat of PU second; Sadiqullah of Superior University third.

1km Team Sprint: UCP (Maqsood, Aqib. Yasin) of UCP first; PU (Saim, Saqib, Usama) second; Superior University (Sohaib, Hasan, Jahnzaib) third.

