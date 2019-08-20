UCP excel in Inter-Varsity Cycling

LAHORE: University of Central Punjab (UCP) won three gold medals in HEC Inter-University Cycling Championship at the Lahore Velodrome. On the first day of the championship UCP won four gold medals. In all eight universities from all over the Pakistan are taking part in this event. The chief guest of the opening ceremony was Idris Haider Khawaja, President Pakistan Cycling Federation.

Results: 1km Time Trial: M Maqsood of UCP first; Saim Hayat of PU second;

Sohaib of Superior University third.

4km Individual Pursuit: M Maqsood of UCP first; Saim Hayat of PU second; Sadiqullah of Superior University third.

1km Team Sprint: UCP (Maqsood, Aqib. Yasin) of UCP first; PU (Saim, Saqib, Usama) second; Superior University (Sohaib, Hasan, Jahnzaib) third.