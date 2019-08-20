PCB officials to apprise NA body of its working

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials have been invited to brief the National Assembly Standing Committee on overall working of the Board as well as the national team performance during the World Cup. The meeting, which will be chaired by Agha Hasan Baloch, has been convened for August 23 at Parliament House Committee room. The notification says that members want a comprehensive briefing on the PCB’s working and team’s performance in the recently concluded World Cup.