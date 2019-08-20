close
Tue Aug 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 20, 2019

Pakistan may miss U-18 SAFF event

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 20, 2019

KARACHI: Due to the ongoing process to appoint a normalisation committee for Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) the country may miss the SAFF Under-18 Men’s Championship which Nepal is going to host from September 20-29. If the appointment of the normalisation committee is delayed then the nation may miss the event. Pakistan have not yet started its preparation for the event as the PFF ExCo has already been dissolved after FIFA announced in June that it would be going to form a normalisation committee for the PFF.

