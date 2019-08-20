China outplay Pakistan in Asian U-15 Baseball

LAHORE: China outplayed Pakistan 5-2 in their first match of the 10th Asian Under-15 Baseball Championship which got under way in China on Monday.

Chinese overcame Pakistan after in a tough match. The young Pakistani players did well but could not finish the match in their favour. For Pakistan, Syed Ali Khawar and Junaid Shah scored one run each. On Tuesday Pakistan will face World No. 3 Korea in their second encounter. Teams from Japan, Korea, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Philippines, Indonesia and Pakistan are participating in the tournament.