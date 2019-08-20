Sharjeel tenders unconditional apology

LAHORE: Tainted former opener Sharjeel Khan has finally tendered an unconditional public apology for his involvement in PSL II spot-fixing in a bid to revive his cricket.

In his meeting with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials on Monday, Sharjeel apologised to the board, fans and cricket fraternity for the spot fixing scandal that tarnished the second edition of PSL. “I remind all cricketers to strictly and religiously follow the PCB Anti-Corruption Code as breaching it will only earn momentary gains but the consequences will be severe and last for rest of the career,” Sharjeel said.

The opening batsman added that he would soon return to club cricket but will not rush into domestic cricket, after being away from cricket for 30 months and would need time to regain his fitness.

PCB statement said Sharjeel agreed that he will complete rehabilitation, designed by the PCB’s Security and Anti-Corruption Department, before the end of the year and then reintegrate into top level cricket. Sharjeel was suspended and sent back home during the second edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Dubai in February, 2017, after he was involved in spot-fixing.

Later Sharjeel was banned for five years, with half of his five-year ban suspended, by the anti-corruption tribunal of the PCB. The ban on the cricketer ended on August 11, 2019.