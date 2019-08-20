Kabul’s glitzy wedding industry fears for future after attack

KABUL: For years, as violence raged through Afghanistan, lavish weddings offered a rare opportunity for celebration, but now even that is under threat after last weekend’s deadly attack on a party venue sent shock waves through one of Kabul’s key industries.

Over-the-top, glitzy weddings are a big deal for Afghans and for the economy in Kabul, where showy venues the size of aircraft hangars dot the city and employ thousands of workers. Wedding hall owners and betrothed couples alike are wondering what’s next after Saturday’s attack, when an Islamic State bomber killed at least 63 guests and staff, and wounded scores more during celebrations at the Shahr-e-Dubai wedding hall in western Kabul. “Wedding halls were one of the few businesses that were still functioning relatively well despite all the problems,” said Ghulam Sakhi Sultani, one of the Shahr-e-Dubai’s three owners.

“It will be hard to regain the trust of the people to hold mass weddings inside a wedding hall following this attack. While Afghan weddings have been hit in the past, attacks have typically targeted smaller functions away from the capital. “We fear the terrorists may have chosen mass wedding gatherings as their new targets,” said Sultani, who was out of the country when the bombing happened and spoke to AFP by phone late Sunday.