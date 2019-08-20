Russia probes ‘foreign meddling’ after protests

MOSCOW: Russia’s parliament on Monday agreed to probe “foreign meddling” in the country’s affairs, following a wave of protests that Moscow has accused Western governments and media of backing. A committee will investigate reports by foreign media as well as “embassies which distributed information” about the demonstrations, lower house speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said. Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets of Moscow in recent weeks to protest the authorities’ decision to block prominent opposition figures from standing in local elections. Moscow has summoned a representative of the US embassy saying a “demonstration alert” it sent with details of the protest amounted to “an attempt to intervene” in Russian affairs. The post called for US citizens to stay away from the protests.