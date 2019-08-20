close
Tue Aug 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
August 20, 2019

US gives Huawei 90-day reprieve on ban: Ross

World

AFP
August 20, 2019

WASHINGTON: The United States gave Huawei a 90-day reprieve Monday on a ban against buying US technology, but added nearly four dozen subsidiaries of the Chinese telecoms giant to the prohibition.

“As we continue to urge consumers to transition away from Huawei´s products, we recognize that more time is necessary to prevent any disruption,” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement. The ban is part of a sweeping effort by President Donald Trump´s administration to restrict Huawei, which officials claim has links to Chinese intelligence that makes it a security threat. Ross announced that another 46 Huawei affiliates are being added to the list of banned companies, meaning over 100 are now subject to the restrictions. But the Commerce Department has extended a temporary license for US companies to work with the Chinese firm and its subsidiaries for another 90 days.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World