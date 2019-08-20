US gives Huawei 90-day reprieve on ban: Ross

WASHINGTON: The United States gave Huawei a 90-day reprieve Monday on a ban against buying US technology, but added nearly four dozen subsidiaries of the Chinese telecoms giant to the prohibition.

“As we continue to urge consumers to transition away from Huawei´s products, we recognize that more time is necessary to prevent any disruption,” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement. The ban is part of a sweeping effort by President Donald Trump´s administration to restrict Huawei, which officials claim has links to Chinese intelligence that makes it a security threat. Ross announced that another 46 Huawei affiliates are being added to the list of banned companies, meaning over 100 are now subject to the restrictions. But the Commerce Department has extended a temporary license for US companies to work with the Chinese firm and its subsidiaries for another 90 days.