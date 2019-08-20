close
Tue Aug 20, 2019
August 20, 2019

Positive steps

Newspost

 
August 20, 2019

This refers to the editorial, ‘Human damage’ (August 19). Pakistan is suffering from the effects of global warming. This is all because of the recklessness of humans who themselves are ruining Earth by using plastic bags, chopping down trees etc.

The government of Pakistan must take appropriate measures by planting more trees everywhere in the country, and put a total ban on plastic bags and illegal cutting of trees.

Waheed Wahid

Kech

