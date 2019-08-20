Schools deserted in held Kashmir

NEW DELHI: Some Kashmir schools re-opened on Monday but were largely empty following weekend clashes in occupied Srinagar, two-weeks after India removed the disputed region’s autonomy and imposed a lockdown.

The authorities said that they were re-opening 190 primary schools in the city yet few children could be seen at half a dozen places visited by AFP.India on August 5 ended the special constitutional status of Muslim-majority Kashmir. Hours before its move, India severely curtailed movement and shut down phones and the internet, bringing in tens of thousands of troops to turn the main city of Srinagar into a fortress.

Some 120,000 extra soldiers have been deployed, a security source told AFP, joining around 500,000 already in the northern Himalayan region. At least 4,000 people have also been detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA), which allows imprisonment for up to two years without charge or trial, government sources said.

“Most of them were flown out of Kashmir because prisons here have run out of capacity,” a local magistrate told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.Authorities have declined to comment on the numbers of people behind bars. Those picked up include local politicians, activists, business leaders and lawyers.

Officials said only that the “few preventive detentions” were made to avoid a “breach of the peace”, and that there was “no centralised figure” for the total number.

After some easing in previous days, authorities on Sunday reinforced heavy restrictions after eight people were injured during protests.The Press Trust of India news agency cited unnamed officials saying there had been clashes in a dozen locations around Srinagar on Saturday. Around 20 per cent of landlines were working on Monday, an AFP reporter said. But mobile phones and the internet were still cut off.

In Srinagar on Monday most main streets and markets were deserted, although some roads looked busier than in recent days. Some teachers and administrative staff made it to schools but many others did not. PTI also reported that only a handful of children had come.

“We didn’t receive an official notification for re-opening the school from the local government but opened it after watching the news yesterday,” a senior official at Srinagar’s Burn Hall School told AFP.

Many schools stayed shut, with guards at the gate turning away any teachers or administrative staff who turned up. “I don’t think parents will send their children to school if they can’t communicate and check on them whenever required,” a resident of the Rajbagh area of Srinagar told AFP outside the Presentation Convent School.