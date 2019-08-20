Flood alert for River Sutlej after India releases water

LAHORE: In its latest act of aggression against Pakistan, India has released up to 0.2 million cusecs of water into River Sutlej without notifying the relevant authorities.

“At least 150,000 to 200,000 cusecs of water from the Indian state of Punjab is expected to spill into Ganda Singh Wala — a village in Pakistan near Kasur located at the border — during the next 12 to 24 hours,” the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) warned.

“India has also opened three out of five spillways of Ladakh Dam, which may lead to flooding in the nearby settlements,” the NDMA added.According to Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters, Shiraz Jamil Memon, India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and stopped all kinds of data-sharing related to the water agreement between the two countries.

India also did not notify Pakistan about releasing additional water into River Sutlej, he said.Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar chaired a high-level meeting in Lahore to review precautionary measures for a possible flood situation due to discharge of water by India.

The meeting also discussed rescue and relief operation in the event of a flood on both banks of the river. The participants were told that India had released water into River Sutlej without any prior intimation and around 100,000 cusecs of water was likely to pass through the Ganda Singh Wala headworks on Tuesday (today). They were also informed that 81 relief camps had already been established in flood-prone areas.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Buzdar directed the authorities concerned to ensure timely evacuation of people from affected areas.