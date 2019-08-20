Gen Bajwa’s tenure extended for three years

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday extended the service of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa for three years “in view of the regional security environment”, a document released from the PM Office said.

“General Qamar Javed Bajwa is appointed Chief of Army Staff for another term of three years from the date of completion of current tenure,” the document issued under the signature of Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

“The decision has been taken in view of the regional security environment,” the document dated August 19 said. The situation in the region got tense following the unilateral decision by India to revoke the special status of occupied Kashmir.

General Bajwa took command of the Pakistan Army on November 29, 2016 as the 16th Chief of Army Staff. According to his profile available at the website of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Gen Bajwa, a recipient of Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military), was commissioned in 16 Baloch Regiment on October 24, 1980.

A graduate of Canadian Forces Command and Staff College, (Toronto) Canada, Naval Post Graduate University, Monterey (California) USA, National Defence University, Islamabad, he has been an instructor at School of Infantry and Tactics, Quetta, Command and Staff College, Quetta and NDU.

He has also been Brigade Major of an Infantry Brigade and Chief of Staff of Rawalpindi Corps. He has commanded 16 Baloch Regiment, an Infantry Brigade and Infantry Division in Northern Areas Commander FCNA. He has also commanded Pakistan Contingent in Congo and the Rawalpindi Corps. Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi told the media here on Monday that Prime Minister Khan used his constitutional authority to extend the tenure of Gen Bajwa in view of the regional security situation, Kashmir issue and Afghan peace process.

The foreign minister, who had arrived at the Parliament House to attend an in-camera parliamentary committee meeting on national security, told media the extension to the Army chief’s tenure had sent a message of continuity and clarity. “It shows that the political and military leadership are on the same page.”

He said real situation in Indian-held Kashmir would emerge when the continuing curfew would be lifted. According to foreign media reports, skirmishes took place in the occupied Kashmir, he added.