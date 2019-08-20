Peace termed vital for social economic uplift

MULTAN: Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik Monday said economic and social development was impossible without peace, and pledged to work with civil society for greater social harmony and lasting peace in the country.

The minister stated this addressing a reception titled ''Parliamentarians-Civil Society Dialogue'' organized in his honour by MPA Sabeen Gul Khan and Hafeez Ghee and General Mills here. Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said the government was taking revolutionary steps to improve the lifestyle of ordinary people and poor segments of society.

He maintained upgrading basic education and health facilities was a top priority of the government. Chief Whip in NA Amir Dogar said Multan would soon emerge as a hub of peace and development. He said Clean and Green Pakistan campaign had been launched as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He strongly criticised India for promoting extremism and terrorism in South Asia and unleashing a reign of state sponsored terrorism upon the innocent Kashmiris. The minister hailed the government and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi for United Nations Security Council session on the issue of Indian-held Kashmir (IHK) and the UNSC response ratifying the stance of Kashmiri people.

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Dr Tariq Mahmood Ansari said promotion of knowledge based activities, education, culture and literature can be instrumental in maintaining peace. On this occasion, civil society representatives presented their recommendations and participated in question-answer session during which legislators briefed them in depth on government policy of moving forward in light of vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Provincial parliamentary secretary Mian Tariq Abdullah, DC Multan Amir Khatak, MPAs Malik Saleem Labar and Malik Wasif Raan besides notables of the city attended the event.