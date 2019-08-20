Great tragedy if world remains silent on genocide in Kashmir: Mishaal

LAHORE: Mishaal Malik, the wife of the imprisoned Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik, has warned that if the world especially the Muslim countries did not come forward immediately to stop Muslim genocide in Kashmir, it would become the greatest human tragedy.

She was addressing the business community here Monday, at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry, that gathered to put their weight behind the Kashmiris independence struggle from Indian occupation in Indian-Held Kashmir and announced full support for their cause.

Mishaal Malik thanked the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry for highlighting the issue of occupied Kashmir. She said that Indian occupation in Held Kashmir and continuous curfew had turned entire Jammu Kashmir state into a jail that is on the verge of serious human crisis. She said that without food, water and medicines, the Kashmir Valley was reliving a tragedy like that of Karbala, terming it a new height of Indian Army’s atrocities on innocent Kashmiri Muslims.

She urged upon the world media to highlight the Indian massacre of Kashmiri men, women and children. She said thousands of Kashmiri children were killed, wounded and blinded by pellet guns and then their eyeballs were gouged by Indian Army. She warned that if the world especially the Muslim countries did not come forward immediately to stop Muslim genocide in Kashmir, it would become the greatest human tragedy.

On the occasion, a demonstration was also held to highlight sufferings of Kashmiri brethren in occupied Kashmir. Former federal information minister Muhammad Ali Durrani said that Kashmir had been under the longest martial law in history and now its citizens were under a violent siege. But India should know that 220 million people and volunteers were standing shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Army in support of Kashmir. The entire world had accepted the Kashmir movement as indigenous and how the fascist Modi could win hearts of Kashmiris by killing them, he questioned.

LCCI Senior Vice-President

Khawaja Shahzad Nasir and Vice-President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal said that Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan and business community would not left Kashmiri brethren alone. They said that irresponsible act of Indian government was ringing the alarm bells for prospects of peace and tranquility in otherwise volatile region.