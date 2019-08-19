Govt takes tough decisions to address economic crisis: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood has said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s government took tough decisions to address the economic crisis of the country.

In an interview with official media on Sunday, he said our government is repairing the economic damage done by the previous governments. He said billions of rupees were laundered and stashed abroad.

The minister appreciated National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for holding the powerful accountable.

Meanwhile Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Engineer Ali Muhammad Khan has said PTI government has been successful in overcoming the challenges it inherited by its hard work and dedication.

In an interview with official media, he said when the government came into power there was a huge debt and national exchequer was empty. He said the economic team of the government put their hard work to bring the economic situation to stability.

The minister said engagement was increased with friendly countries at the international level to cope with the situation of 26th February and also to improve ties with the major powers. He said schemes like Insaaf Health Cards Ehsaas and housing projects were launched for public welfare during one year of government.