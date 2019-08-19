In a goodwill gesture, PTI sets up medical camp in Narainpura

KARACHI: In a goodwill gesture aimed at promoting harmony with the Hindu community in the wake of current developments in Indian-occupied Kashmir, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s NA-247 team set up a free medical camp on Saturday in Narainpura, a neighborhood in Ranchore Lane where various non-Muslim communities live together.

Dr Samiya Noor Khan, who is heading the party’s health team in the constituency, organised the free medical camp, where over 200 patients, mainly from Hindu community, were provided medical treatment.

PTI’s MNA Aftaf Siddiqui, MPA Dr Sanjay Gangwani and MPA Rabiya Azfar visited the medical camp to inspect the arrangements made for patients and met residents.

Khan said that residents of Narainpura were provided various health facilitates, including TB diagnosis with chest X-Rays with follow-up treatment, eye checkups with medication and glasses, bone density evaluation and breast cancer awareness n examinations.

“The main purpose of the organising the camp in Narainpura was to show harmony with our non-Muslim Pakistanis, especially Hindus, in view of the current developments in Indian-occupied Kashmir. We want to tell them that they are our part,” Khan told The News.

MNA Siddiqui said that all Pakistanis are one nation and united in this crucial time. “Minorities are quite safe in Pakistan as compared to other countries of the region,” he said.

He said that minorities in Pakistan were also showing their anger and condemnation against Indian aggression in Kashmir.