Man, nephew killed in Takhtbhai

TAKHTBHAI: A man and his nephew were killed and three other persons sustained injuries over a minor issue in Maskinabad, sources said on Sunday.

They said the elders exchanged hot words over the quarrel of children in Maskinabad and the accused, Bacha Rehman and Sher Rehman, allegedly opened fire on their rivals. Faisal and his nephew, Adnan, were killed on the spot while Waseem, Irfan and Muazzam were wounded. The dead and injured were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Takhtbhai for medico-legal formalities.