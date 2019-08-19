One dies in road accident

MANSEHRA: A man was killed when a passenger jeep plunged into a ravine near Babusar top area of Kaghan valley on Sunday.

Ghulam Mustafa was parking his jeep after dropping the passengers at Babusar top when the vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a ravine.

The locals rushed to the scene and shifted him to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.