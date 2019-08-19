5 killed, 17 injured in Upper Dir blast

UPPER DIR: At least five people died and many others were injured on Sunday when an explosion hit the district’s Gamadand area, local authorities confirmed.

According to the District Police Officer (DPO) Mian Naseeb Jan, the blast was remote-controlled and was installed in a car. The 17 people were injured included three police officers.

The bodies, as well as the wounded people, were shifted to a local hospital while security forces cordoned off the area.

Separately, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai confirmed that five people killed in the blast and termed the incident to be based on old enmity, saying the feud over Haji Moutabir Khan’s property had been going on for some time and both parties have launched numerous attacks on each other.

Yousafzai added that two suicide attacks have been made on Haji Moutabir Khan in the past and the injured police officers were assigned for his security.