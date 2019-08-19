close
Mon Aug 19, 2019
Opposition holds APC today

ISLAMABAD: All Parties Conference (APC) of opposition is schedule to meet today (Monday) with JU-F Maulana Fazlur Rahman in the chair

The top opposition leaders of PPP and PML-N —Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will skip the meeting on different grounds.

Shahbaz Sharif will not attend on medical grounds while Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will skip the meeting due to his schedule 7-day visit to Gilgit Baltistan.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif nominated parliamentary leader of PML-N in National Assembly Khawaja Asif, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Ahsan Iqbal to represent the PML-N in APC while Bilawal Bhutto Zardari approved the name of former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari, PPP parliamentary leader in the Senate Senator Sherry Rahman and Farhatullah Babar.

The main agenda of the opposition APC to devise a joint stance of opposition on situation in Indian-Held Kashmir. The failure of opposition’s no-confidence motion will also come under discussion to formulate the future political strategy of opposition.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and JUI-F Maulana Fazlur Rahman held a meeting on Sunday evening at Zardari House. Maulana Fazalur Rahman came to Zardari House and consulted the agenda of the APC.

