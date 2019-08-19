close
Mon Aug 19, 2019
Bureau report
August 19, 2019

Imposter arrested

National

Bureau report
August 19, 2019

PESHAWAR: The police arrested an imposter, who used to introduce himself as an army officer to blackmail and loot

people, officials said on Sunday.An official of the Capital City Police said the accused Ali Daraz was arrested from the Arbab Road. He said the accused was introducing himself as major in the army. Police lodged a case against the imposter for terrorizing the public and impersonating as a government officer.

