Imposter arrested

PESHAWAR: The police arrested an imposter, who used to introduce himself as an army officer to blackmail and loot
people, officials said on Sunday.An official of the Capital City Police said the accused Ali Daraz was arrested from the Arbab Road. He said the accused was introducing himself as major in the army. Police lodged a case against the imposter for terrorizing the public and impersonating as a government officer.
