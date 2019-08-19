Hand-grenade lobbed into house

PESHAWAR: No casualty was reported as unidentified attackers lobbed a hand-grenade into a house in Tehkal locality in the provincial capital. Police said unidentified persons attacked the house of one Arifullah with a hand grenade that caused some damage to the building but no casualty. The owner of the house said he had no enmity. The owner is said to be a watchman at a girls hostel and a retired government employee.