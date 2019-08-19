People protest poor law, order in Lower Dir

TIMERGARA: Dir Qaumi Pasoon (DQP) and Dir Shehri Ittehad (DSI), two rights bodies in Lower Dir, on Sunday staged a protest against the deteriorating law and order situation in the area. Carrying banners and placards, the protesters gathered outside Timergara Press Club.

Speaking on the occasion, the elders demanded the police high-ups to appoint capable police officials to probe the bloody ‘Gosam incident in which five precious persons, including four of the same family, were killed.

The only male heir to the family of four victims from the same family Ashfaq, a grade 6 student at Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Munda, while speaking on the occasion, alleged that he along with his elders visited Munda Police Station thrice and reported to police that his family members were yet to return home. However, the police did not take timely action. Leaders of DQP and DSI Akbar Khan, Umar Zada, Malik Farooq Iqbal and others demanded the district administration and police authorities to maintain law and order in the district.