ANP chief condemns Kabul blast

Wants peace talks under Afghan govt supervsion

By Bureau report

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) chief Asfandyar Wali Khan on Sunday said that peace talks in Afghanistan should be held under the supervision of the Afghan government.

Through a statement issued here, he condemned the bomb blast at the wedding ceremony in Kabul that claimed precious lives. He said the blast was an attempt to sabotage the peace process.

The ANP chief stressed the need for more efforts by the international community for the restoration of peace in the region. Asfandyar said that the Afghan government’s leading role in talks would avoid further misunderstanding in the region.

The ANP chief said that his party had always made efforts for peace in the region. He expressed satisfaction over the US President Donald Trump’s statement about Afghan peace talks and said that it manifested that the talks were moving in the right direction. He said that all stakeholders should be part of the peace process, adding that unilateral agreement would create more problems in the region in future.

The ANP chief also stressed the need for the positive role from Pakistan to ensure ending the four-decades-old bloodshed in Afghanistan. He said that good relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan were need of the hour. Asfandyar said the region had never faced such a grave situation in the past.