Minister suspends staff of Tank hospital

TANK: Medical superintendent and paramedical staff were suspended after provincial Health Minister Dr Hisham Inamullah marked the hospital staff absent during a visit to District Headquarters Hospital on Saturday night.

The minister expressed displeasure over the poor performance of Medical Superintendent Ihsanullah Mahsud.

He marked absent several staff members including seniors of the hospital in different sections.

On the occasion, the minister met attendants of the indoor patients who brought to his attention the lack of medicines and non-availability of staff at the hospital in night hours.

Dr Hisham Inamullah also visited clinical labs and other portions of the hospital and issued immediate actions.

Talking to media persons, the minister said the PTI-led provincial government provided the hospital with over Rs50 million worth of medicines and diagnostic facilities.

He said the sitting MS, since his posting, had been insisting on more and more medicines and funds for the delivery of health services. But he was quite surprised and disappointed to observe the worsening condition of the Tank hospital.

The minister stated that over Rs4 billion were being spent on the betterment of the health units across the province.

He said soon a modern Trauma Centre would be set up at the DHQ Hospital and equipped with cardiac, emergency and other facilities and specialised staff.

The minister said he would also conduct an inquiry into the mismanagement at the hospital and directed the suspended medical superintendent to appear before the committee in the provincial capital under intimation to the Ministry of Health.