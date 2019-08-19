close
Mon Aug 19, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 19, 2019

Cycle race

National

FAISALABAD: Under the directions of Commissioner Mehmood Javed Bhatti, the Sports Department and the Divisional Cycling Association organised a cycle race in connection with the Independence Day celebrations and the Kashmir Solidarity Day. More than 80 cyclists from all over the Punjab took part in cycle race which started from Gutwala Underpass and culminated at the same place. The race was inaugurated by Divisional Commissioner Mehmood Javed Bhatti by waving Pakistani and Kashmir flags. Talking to media, the commissioner said that the objective of holding the cycle race competition was to highlight the Kashmir Solidarity and celebrations of the Independence Day. He said that the divisional administration was taking a number of measures for promoting the sports activities.

