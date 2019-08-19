Youth killed in crossfire

GUJRANWALA: A youth was killed during crossfire between two groups at Noshera Virkan on Sunday. Reportedly, there was an enmity between two groups at Mohallah Bath. On the day of the incident, both groups opened fire at each other members. As a result, Gulfam was killed on the spot. Police have started investigation.

ACCIDENT CLAIMS LIFE: A man died and two sustained injuries in an accident at Mor Emenabad on Sunday. Rickshaw driver Zafar, his friend Naveed and an unidentified man were on their way on the rickshaw when a truck hit the vehicle. As a result, the unidentified passenger died on the spot while Zafar and Naveed received injuries.

TWO HELD WITH CHARAS: Model Town police on Sunday arrested two drug pushers and recovered charas from them. The police raided and arrested Zeenat Bibi and Rahat with 2,840 grams charas. The police have registered a case.