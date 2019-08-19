close
Mon Aug 19, 2019
August 19, 2019

Three injured in accident

National

August 19, 2019

DASKA: Three people were injured in a road accident in the area of Motra police limits on Sunday.Arslan, Ijaz and Saqib were going to Sialkot when their motorcycle was collided with a tractor. As a result, all motorcyclists were injured and shifted to Civil Hospital.

CASH, VALUABLES SNATCHED: Two unknown armed dacoits looted cash, cell phones and gold ornaments in the area of Sadar police on Sunday. Nazir Ahmed and his family members were going to Gujranwala when two bandits intercepted them and snatched cash, cell phones and gold ornaments.

FAKE CHEQUE: Police on Sunday booked a fraudster here. Accused Zaheer gave a fake cheque to a woman, which was bounced by the concerned bank.

