Bannu traders split over polio vaccination boycott

BANNU: Some trade unions in Bannu have distanced themselves from the boycott of the polio vaccination whereas others have announced not to get their children vaccinated against the crippling disease in the upcoming anti-polio campaign slated for August 26.

The mobile phones trade union, Travel Agents and Electronics Traders Union have opposed the boycott, saying that linking the campaign to the issue of sales tax was a wrong step of central traders association.It may be mentioned here that the traders in Bannu had on Saturday announced to boycott the upcoming anti-polio drive to protest against the imposition of taxes. Bannu has reported 21 polio cases so far this year and the government has planned a special anti-polio campaign starting from August 26 to vaccinate the children against the crippling disease in the district.

According to details, about 1100 teams and 266 supervisors would participant in the drive to vaccinate 225687 children in Bannu. Bannu has about 6983 polio refusals. Concerted efforts would be made to convince the refusing parents to get their children vaccinated.

Meanwhile, provincial Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai said that efforts were being made to eradicate polio. In an audio message, he said that polio had been eradicated from the world and only Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria had been unable to defeat it. However, he said that this disease would be eradicated with the help of the people. The minister said that it was unfortunate that polio vaccination had been linked to tax exemption. He also paid tribute to the polio workers who even laid down their lives to help eradicate this disease.