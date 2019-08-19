Toba Tek Singh to have nursing, paramedical college

TOBA TEK SINGH: Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Specialised Health and Medical Education Dr Yasmin Rashid on Sunday announced establish a nursing and paramedical college at Toba Tek Singh.

Addressing the health cards distribution ceremony among the deserving people at the District Council Hall, the minister said that the DHQ Hospital would be upgraded and all medical facilities would also be provided at government city hospital. She told that 118,000 persons of Toba Tek Singh district would be provided the Health Cards and those who would not get the cards would get in the second phase. She informed that each card holder would be eligible to get medical treatment worth Rs720,000 in a year.

She said total 7.2 million persons would get these cards across s the province by the end of this year. She said that the Health Cards had been distributed in 24 districts of the province. She claimed that 14,000 new doctors had been recruited recently while 2,200 specialist doctors had been appointed in rural health centres and basic health units in the province.

Punjab Women Development Minister Ashfa Fatyana, MNA Riaz Fatyana, MPA Saeed Ahmad Saeed, Punjab PTI VP Ch Muhammad Ashfaq, DC Mohsin Rashid, DPO Waqar Qureshi and others were also present. Meanwhile, the Punjab minister also visited the University of Agriculture Faisalabad sub-campus and planted a sapling there under the Plant for Pakistan campaign.