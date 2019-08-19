8 police officers transferred

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The IGP Punjab issued transfer and posting orders of eight police officers. Omer Saeed Malik has been posted as DPO Khanewal, Asad Sarfraz khan as DPO D.G Khan , Atif Nazir as AIG Complaints, CPO Punjab Lahore, Zahid Nawaz as Additional Director, Administration, SPU Punjab, Lahore, Punjab Lahore, Ghulam Asghar as SDPO Jand Attock , Muhammad Aslam as SDPO Hazro, Attock, and Javed Ahmad khan and Abdul Ghafoor have been posted at Central Police Office, Punjab Lahore, with immediate effect.
