Mon Aug 19, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 19, 2019

11 bikers booked on creating law, order situation on I-Day

National

LAHORE: Police registered a case against three nominated and eight unidentified persons on charges of one-wheeling and creating law and order situation on Independence Day. Police registered a case against Safdar, Rizwan, Osama and eight unknown persons on a complaint. Police claimed that around 11 motorcyclists had exchanged hot words with the policemen and tore uniform of a cop posted at Mughalpura Police Station.

