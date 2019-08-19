11 bikers booked on creating law, order situation on I-Day

LAHORE: Police registered a case against three nominated and eight unidentified persons on charges of one-wheeling and creating law and order situation on Independence Day. Police registered a case against Safdar, Rizwan, Osama and eight unknown persons on a complaint. Police claimed that around 11 motorcyclists had exchanged hot words with the policemen and tore uniform of a cop posted at Mughalpura Police Station.