Man demands safe return of brother from Iraq

PESHAWAR: A resident has sought the help of the government and Federal Investigation Agency for safe return of his brother from Erbil in Iraq where he was sent by a local recruitment agent for job.

Irfanullah, a resident of Garhi Atta Mohammad in suburbs of Peshawar, said his brother Tehsinullah went to Erbil in Iraq’s Kurdistan to find a job and earn livelihood for his family. He added that the travel agent Sajid Hussain of Upper Kurram had promised to provide job to Tehseenullah in Erbil after paying him around Rs350,000 for the visa, ticket and other expenses in April. “Later, we paid another Rs50,000 on May 8 which Sajid Hussain demanded for making Tehseenullah’s residential documents. We both signed a stamp paper that the documentation will be done till July 24 and Tehseenullah will be provided job. It was mentioned in the agreement that in case Tehseenullah could not get a job, the agent will be responsible to bring him back safely,” Irfanullah recalled.

He lamented that despite paying an extra Rs50,000 his brother was jobless abroad. He added that they had to give three tolas of gold to Sajid Hussain when he demanded more money for the penalty that was awarded to Tehseenullah in Erbil. “Our brother is stranded in Erbil for the last many months. He didn’t get a job and there is nobody in Erbil to help him. We asked the agent to arrange for his return home or find him a job in Erbil but he is not cooperating with us,” said Irfanullah.