Opposition holds APC today

ISLAMABAD: All Parties Conference (APC) of opposition is schedule to meet today (Monday) with JU-F Maulana Fazlur Rahman in the chair. The top opposition leaders of PPP and PML-N--Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will skip the meeting on different grounds. Shahbaz Sharif will not attend on medical grounds while Bilawal will skip the meeting due to his schedule 7-day visit to Gilgit Baltistan. Shahbaz Sharif nominated parliamentary leader of PML-N in National Assembly Khawaja Asif, Ayaz Sadiq and Ahsan Iqbal to represent the PML-N in APC while Bilawal approved the name of former PM Yusuf Raza Gilani, PPP Secretary General Nayyar Bokhari, PPP parliamentary leader in the Senate Senator Sherry Rahman and Farhatullah Babar. The main agenda of the opposition APC to devise a joint stance of opposition on situation in Indian-Held Kashmir. The failure of opposition's no-confidence motion will also come under discussion to formulate the future political strategy of opposition. Meanwhile, Bilawal and Maulana Fazlur Rahman held a meeting on Sunday evening at Zardari House. Fazalur Rahman came to Zardari House and consulted the agenda of the APC.