Modi’s stubborn attitude dragging region into war: AJK president

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Masood Khan on Sunday said that stubborn attitude of Indian ruler was dragging the sub-continent region into war. “India had launched aggressive activities to sabotage the peace of the region and to push the sub-continent into war over an issue of Kashmir,” he stated while talking to a private news channel. Commenting on Raj Nath Singh’s statement, he said the statement given by Indian higher authorities would jeopardize the peace of entire region. “Pakistan would continue its diplomatic and political support to Kashmiri people till the matter reached to its logical end,” he added. In reply to a question, the AJK president said the deployment of extra troops by Narinder Modi’s government in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir had raised the serious concerns for both Pakistan and international community. Masood Khan said the issue of Kashmir should be resolved according to United Nation resolution and the wishes of Kashmiri people. He said changing status of Kashmir without the consent of Kashmiri people was not the right path adopted by Indian ruler.

The AJK president further stated that there was need to address the issue of Kashmir without delay for bringing progress and prosperity for the people of this region. The development could not be made without resolving the matter of Kashmir, he added.

Appreciating Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi for highlighting the issue of Kashmir at all important forums, he said that using the power had never been the solution for addressing any matter in the world in the past wars.

He said that China had supported the Pakistani point of view over the matter of Kashmir, while the Russia also had given reference of UN resolution for resolving the issue of Kashmir.