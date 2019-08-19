Pro-Kashmir posts: Pakistan takes up accounts freeze with Twitter, Facebook

RAWALPINDI: Director General (DG) Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor Sunday said the authorities had taken up with Twitter and Facebook the alleged suspension of Pakistani social media accounts posting in support of Kashmir.

"Pakistan authorities have taken up the case with Twitter and Facebook against suspending Pakistani accounts for posting in support of Kashmir. Indian staff at their regional headquarters is the reason," he said in a tweet.

He also invited the social media users to share information about the accounts that had been suspended.

Gen Asif’s statement comes as #StopSuspendingPakistanis was trending on Twitter in Pakistan.

Over the last one week, multiple Pakistanis have taken to Twitter to report that accounts were being suspended after they posted about Kashmir.

Earlier this week, the Twitter account of a local English newspaper correspondent was suspended after he responded to a tweet from Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Indian government officials have admitted, on social media, to putting pressure on Twitter to suspend accounts tweeting in favour of Kashmir and against the Indian occupation regime.

Facebook has the greatest number of fact checking partners in India, followed by the United States, according to the Poynter Institute.

The numbers, Poynter said, are a reflection of where the majority of Facebook's users are situated. There are 250 million Indian Facebook users.