Law on polythene-free Punjab to be enforced soon: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar inaugurated the monsoon plantation campaign 2019 with the slogan that every person should plant two saplings on the occasion of Plant for Pakistan Day at Khudpur, Manga Mandi on Sunday. Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gull, Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Ameen Aslam, Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Climate Change and a large number of scouts planted trees and prayed for the success of the plantation campaign.