Mon Aug 19, 2019
August 19, 2019

Gibraltar rejects US demand to seize Iranian oil tanker

August 19, 2019

GIBRALTAR: Gibraltar on Sunday rejected a US demand to seize an Iranian oil tanker at the centre of a diplomatic dispute as it prepared to leave the British overseas territory after weeks of detention. Gibraltar’s government said it could not seek a court order to detain the supertanker because US sanctions against Iran were not applicable in the European Union.

