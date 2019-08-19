Gibraltar rejects US demand to seize Iranian oil tanker

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GIBRALTAR: Gibraltar on Sunday rejected a US demand to seize an Iranian oil tanker at the centre of a diplomatic dispute as it prepared to leave the British overseas territory after weeks of detention. Gibraltar’s government said it could not seek a court order to detain the supertanker because US sanctions against Iran were not applicable in the European Union.
