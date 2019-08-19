close
Mon Aug 19, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 19, 2019

Two civilians martyred in Indian firing

RAWALPINDI: Two elderly civilians were martyred when the Indian Army targeted the civil population with mortars and anti-tank guided missiles in Hot Spring Sector along the Line of Control (LoC), the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday. The martyred civilians were identified as Lal Muhammad, 75, and Hassan Din, 61. They were residents of Nagrai. The Pakistan Army engaged the Indian posts killing two soldiers and injuring many. The incident comes two days after a Pakistan Army soldier, Sepoy Muhammad Sheraz, was martyred in the Battal sector. Prior to this, three army soldiers and two civilians were martyred in two sectors of AJK due to heavy shelling from across the restive LoC. The martyred soldiers were identified as Naik Tanveer, Lance Naik Taimoor and Sepoy Ramzan.

