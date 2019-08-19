Halfpenny’s legs were ‘killing’ him prior to taking penalty

LONDON: Leigh Halfpenny admitted his legs were “killing” him as he stepped up to take the penalty that sealed Wales’s 13-6 win over England on his return to Test rugby after a prolonged absence due to concussion.

The 30-year-old full-back -- who missed the Six Nations Grand Slam campaign -- only played because coach Warren Gatland did not want to risk Liam Williams ahead of the start of the World Cup in September. Williams had pulled up in the warm-up on Saturday with a tight hamstring and Halfpenny, having not been in the matchday 23, was asked to step in.

Halfpenny -- who was concussed following a late tackle from Samu Kerevi during Wales’ win over Australia in Cardiff last November -- produced a solid performance, capping it with the penalty that ensured Wales went top of the world rankings for the first time in their history. Halfpenny, who has been capped 81 times by his country since making his Test debut in November 2008, had undergone a full session on Saturday morning.

Halfpenny, who also has four British & Irish Lions caps to his name, said he had made huge efforts to regain his fitness so he would play for his country again.“You just keep working hard. It was a real tough Test match, and the boys dug deep at times when we needed to. It was a great result.