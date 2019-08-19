Young English rugby league player found dead in Toulouse

TOULOUSE, France: English rugby league player Archie Bruce was found dead in a hospital in Toulouse on Sunday, with the city’s public prosecutor’s department saying the incident does not seem to involve a “third party.”

Bruce, aged 20, had made his first senior appearance for second-tier Batley Bulldogs in their loss to Toulouse Olympique on Saturday.“We are devastated to announce the passing of our young player Archie Bruce (20), who was found in his hotel bedroom early this morning, having made his debut against Toulouse yesterday evening,” the club based in Yorkshire said in a tweet.

“Batley Bulldogs, the RFL and the RFL Benevolent Fund will be supporting the family while enquiries by the French authorities continue, with the club squad delaying their return to the UK,” they added.

The French investigators confirmed they had found a body at 0745 local time (0545 GMT) on Sunday.They added an “autopsy will be carried out in due course”.A Just Giving page for donations has been set up by the Rugby Football League which is “aimed at leaving a lasting legacy in the name of Archie Bruce”.