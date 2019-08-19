Italy veteran Ghiraldini returns from injury for WC

MILAN: Leonardo Ghiraldini is set to return from injury with the experienced hooker included on Sunday in Italys largely youthful squad which features 23 tournament debutants for next months rugby World Cup in Japan.

Ghiraldini, who has 104 caps, ruptured anterior cruciate ligaments during the Six Nations last March and had been considered a doubt to play in his fourth World Cup.But the 34-year-old Italy vice-captain has been chosen by coach Conor OShea in a squad largely made up of players who have never competed in the sports showpiece event.

“Leo is a player with great experience. He worked hard and constantly throughout the summer. We are happy for him, he is an added value both on and off the field,” said OShea.OShea whittled down his original 44-man provisional outfit to 31, a day after Italys 85-15 victory over Russia in their second warm-up in San Benedetto del Tronto.

Captain Parisse returned against Russia after missing their defeat by Ireland, and will play in his fifth World Cup, becoming just the third player to do so after compatriot Mauro Bergamasco and Samoan Brian Lima. The 35-year-old, who earned his 139th international cap against Russia, joins Australian George Gregan as the third-most capped international, behind New Zealands Richie McCaw (148) and Irelands Brian ODriscoll (141).

Second-rower Zanni (113 caps) will also play in his fourth World Cup, while Benetton fly-half Tommaso Benvenuti (57) will line out in his third. But among the squad which includes 15 players from Italian side Benetton, and 10 from Zebre, will be 23 who have not played in a World Cup before.

They include Wasps fullback Matteo Minozzi, 23, who scored a hat-trick of tries against Russia, while Gloucester scrum-half Callum Braley and Benetton prop Marco Riccioni are the most inexperienced members of the group with two caps each. Gloucester flanker Jake Polledri and former England Under-20 back-row David Sisi also made the cut. Italy play France on August 30 and England the following Friday in pre-tournament warm-ups, before facing defending champions New Zealand, South Africa, Namibia and Canada in Pool B.

Italy squad: Forwards (18): Simone Ferrari (Benetton), Andrea Lovotti (Zebre), Tiziano Pasquali (Benetton), Nicola Quaglio (Benetton), Marco Riccioni (Benetton), Federico Zani (Benetton), Luca Bigi (Zebre), Oliviero Fabiani (Zebre), Leonardo Ghiraldini (without team), Dean Budd (Benetton), Federico Ruzza (Benetton), David Sisi (Zebre), Alessandro Zanni (Benetton), Maxime Mbanda (Zebre), Sebastian Negri (Benetton), Sergio Parisse (Toulon - capt), Jake Polledri (Gloucester), Abraham Steyn (Benetton)

Backs (13): Callum Braley (Gloucester), Guglielmo Palazzani (Zebre), Tito Tebaldi (Benetton), Tommaso Allan (Benetton), Carlo Canna (Zebre), Tommaso Benvenuti (Benetton), Michele Campagnaro (Harlequins), Luca Morisi (Benetton), Mattia Bellini (Zebre), Giulio Bisegni (Zebre), Jayden Hayward (Benetton), Matteo Minozzi (Wasps), Edoardo Padovani (Zebre).