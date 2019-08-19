Prince Albert, Miss Bulbul star in Lahore races

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Prince Albert and Miss Bulbul won the Jashn-i-Azadi and Kashmir Cups respectively here at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday.
Results: First race winner Golden Stamp, second Meri Sahiba, third Naroobi
Second race winner Neeli The Great, second Madiha, third Turab Prince
Third race winner Nice moon win new sonia 2nd noor e sehar
Fourth race winner Big Foot, second King Queen, third Nadaan
Fifth race winner Prince Albert, second Sparking, third Conquest
Sixth race winner Miss Bulbul, second Costa Rica, Abdullah Prince
Seventh race winner Best Team, second JF Thunder, third Natalia.
