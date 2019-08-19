Prince Albert, Miss Bulbul star in Lahore races

LAHORE: Prince Albert and Miss Bulbul won the Jashn-i-Azadi and Kashmir Cups respectively here at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday.

Results: First race winner Golden Stamp, second Meri Sahiba, third Naroobi

Second race winner Neeli The Great, second Madiha, third Turab Prince

Third race winner Nice moon win new sonia 2nd noor e sehar

Fourth race winner Big Foot, second King Queen, third Nadaan

Fifth race winner Prince Albert, second Sparking, third Conquest

Sixth race winner Miss Bulbul, second Costa Rica, Abdullah Prince

Seventh race winner Best Team, second JF Thunder, third Natalia.