Mills, Curran suffer season-ending injuries

LONDON: Surrey and Sussex have suffered a big setback in their respective T20 Blast campaigns as Tymal Mills and Tom Curran have suffered season-ending injuries.

Sussex, who are at the top of the Group B table with six wins from 10 fixtures, will miss the services of left-arm pacer Mills, who has sustained a back injury and is set to miss the remainder of the T20 Blast. In addition to the chronic thoracic (middle region of the spine, from the base of the neck to the abdomen) spine injury that he has suffered from for years, the southpaw has sustained a lumbar (lower back) spinal injury that will require a longer period of rest. The thoracic injury had earlier forced Mills to limit himself to T20 cricket, and he has served his team well, picking up 7 wickets in seven games at an economy rate less than 7 runs per over. Tom Curran, the English seam bowler plying his trade for Surrey, sustained a side injury in the match against Sussex and is subsequently set to miss the rest of the season in order to rehabilitate and prepare himself for England’s tour of New Zealand and South Africa later this year. Tom, eldest of three brothers, was part of England’s squad in their successful World Cup campaign at home, and will be looking to cement his spot in the side with some good performances.