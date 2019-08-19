ACU condemns boos after Smith hit by Archer ball

SYDNEY: Australia Cricket Union (ACU Sunday slammed fans at Lord’s for booing Steve Smith after he was felled by a bouncer from fast bowler Jofra Archer, saying the sport deserves better.

The star batsman collapsed face forward after a sickening blow to the side of the neck and head when on 80 during Australia’s first innings of the second Ashes Test against England on Saturday.

He was eventually able to walk off the field for concussion checks to a standing ovation after another gritty performance. But when he returned some fans booed him, mirroring the treatment he has received from sections of the crowd in England keen to remind him of his 12-month ban for ball-tampering. The Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA), which represents players, said it was wrong to hurl abuse at an injured player.

“Cricket deserves much better than that. And Lord’s, the home of cricket, deserves much better than that also,” president Greg Dyer and chief executive Alistair Nicholson said in a joint statement. —AFP

“The events at Lord’s show the importance of the concussion protocols which have been developed in Australia over the last few years,” it said.“Administrators in Australia working with the ACA and now the ICC have done a good job in putting the protocols in place. Plainly, they are necessary to protect the players who are struck. “Let’s remind ourselves -- this is a workplace for these players,” it added.