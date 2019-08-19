Smith out of 2nd Ashes Test with concussion

LONDON: Australia’s Steve Smith has been ruled out of the last day of the second Ashes Test with concussion against England at Lord’s, Cricket Australia have announced on Sunday.

Smith was felled by a Jofra Archer bouncer on Saturday. “Steve has been closely monitored by medical staff overnight and this morning reported that after sleeping well, he woke with ‘a bit of a headache and a feeling of grogginess’,” said am Australian team spokesman.

The series is the first being played under the International Cricket’s new concussion substitute regulations, part of the inaugural World Test Championship, which allow players who have suffered head or neck injuries to be replaced fully by a substitute, who was previously restricted to fielding alone.

Marnus Labuschagne, on the field as 12th man when play resumed Sunday, became the first concussion substitute in Test history after Australia’s request was approved by match referee Ranjan Madugalle.

Labuschagne can now bat or bowl in Smith’s place if required, unlike traditional substitutes who were restricted to fielding. There are doubts whether star batsman Smith will feature in the third Test at Headingley starting on Thursday. The spokesman saying “the short turnaround is not in his favour”.

Smith was hit by an Archer bouncer when on 80 on Saturday and retired hurt. He resumed his innings at the fall of the next wicket after 46 minutes off the field, and was eventually out for 92 -- the first time this series he had been dismissed for fewer than 100 runs.

The spokesman added: “Steve reported that his left arm which was also struck (by Archer) during his innings yesterday was ‘much better’.

The spokesman added that as part of further testing on Sunday, Smith “demonstrated some deterioration” from his testing which was consistent with the emergence of the symptoms he was reporting.

Meanwhile England fast bowler Jofra Archer insisted he had no intention to hit Australia’s Steve Smith during the second Ashes Test, saying “everyone’s heart skipped a beat” after he felled the star batsman with a fearsome bouncer at Lord’s.