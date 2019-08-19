Spain offers to take Open Arms migrant vessel

MADRID: Spain on Sunday offered to take in the charity vessel Proactiva Open Arms with more than 100 migrants on board, slamming Italy´s “inconceivable” refusal to allow it to dock.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez “today ordered the port of Algeciras to be ready to receive the boat Open Arms,” which is currently in limbo off the Italian island of Lampedusa, his office said in a statement. It cited the “urgent situation” on the vessel and the “inconceivable decision by the Italian authorities... to close all its ports” to the migrants. Italy´s far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who is also deputy prime minister, has refused to allow migrant rescue vessels to dock as part of his hardline policies. The Open Arms standoff with Italian authorities was the latest between Rome and charity vessels rescuing migrants — mainly sub-Saharan Africans — making the perilous journey across the Mediterranean. The Open Arms organisation said Madrid had taken the decision because of the “untenable” situation for the 107 migrants still aboard, including two children.