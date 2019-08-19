Kuwait says emir recovered from ‘setback’

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwaiti state media on Sunday reported Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah had “recovered”, shortly after Iran´s foreign minister indicated that the 90-year-old was unwell.

The emir “has recovered from a setback and is in good health now”, Kuwait´s official news agency KUNA said, citing a palace statement, without specifying the nature of the “setback”. The emir, who ascended to power in January 2006, was seen in public last week during Muslim prayers and appeared in good health. Prior to KUNA´s report late on Sunday, there had been no word on the emir´s health in official media or Kuwaiti newspapers. Unlike its strained relations with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Iran maintains good ties with Kuwait, which has acted as mediator to improve ties between Tehran and Arab Gulf states. Sheikh Sabah had a pacemaker implanted in 2000 and underwent successful urinary tract surgery in the United States in August 2007.